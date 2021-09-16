Sterling Heights gears up for Oktoberfest celebrations, including 5K fun run

What’s happening:
Local runners, joggers, and walkers have a special Oktoberfest-themed fun run to look forward to in Sterling Heights this October, with OktoberFAST 5K scheduled to coincide with the city’s Oktoberfest celebrations. The Oktoberfest event was announced as a replacement for the annual Sterlingfest, a result of then-lingering COVID-19 capacity limits from earlier this year.
Registration required:
Participants have until Friday, Oct. 8, to register for the 5K at $30 per runner/walker. For those deciding at the last minute, there is a $35 registration fee on the day of the race. Organizers guarantee OktoberFAST 5K t-shirts for those that register by Sunday, Sept. 26. Availability may be limited following the cut-off. Registration is available online
.
When & where:
The OktoberFAST 5K is scheduled to begin at the Farmers Market Pavilion at Dodge Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m.
But wait … there’s more:
The Oktoberfest celebration itself is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9. There will be beer, food trucks, live music, and more.
What they’re saying:
“We’re encouraging people to come for the run and stay for the food and entertainment that begins at 11 a.m. when the Suds ‘n’ Sounds pavilion opens,” says Melanie Davis, community relations director for Sterling Heights. “Local favorite musical acts are scheduled to perform, and a variety of food trucks will be on site to feed the crowd, closing with our national headline act: Lou Gramm, the Original Voice of Foreigner and Asia Featuring John Payne.”
Oh, hey there:
Pop-punk band Plain White T’s, perhaps most memorable for their 2007 hit “Hey There Delilah,” headline Friday night’s roster of performances on Oct. 8.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.