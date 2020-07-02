Oakland, Macomb counties join manufacturing hub to grant $12m in PPE production

Supplied/Ford

Troy manufacturing hub Automation Alley has received a $12 million grant to help manufacturers in Macomb and Oakland County purchase and implement technologies to produce Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).



According to county leaders, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector in Michigan, and the new PPE Resilience Grant Program is designed to address the need to advance Oakland County and Macomb County-based companies quickly into digital manufacturing.



Automation Alley, the World Economic Forum’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub for North America, was awarded a $10 million grant from Oakland County and $2 million grant from Macomb County at an announcement on Tuesday.



“This is an example of Oakland County leveraging its manufacturing might to help protect our health care professionals, first responders and residents,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “We have a long history with Automation Alley and we’re pleased this collaboration will help our small and medium manufacturers obtain the technologies they need to stay relevant in a changing world.”



Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel acknowledged that the grant will be welcome news for Macomb County manufacturers.



"Faced with economic uncertainty, it is incumbent we develop inventive ways to aid our business community," Hackel said. "We are leveraging global best practices to position local companies to be at the forefront of technological innovation and workplace safety."



Oakland and Macomb county-based manufacturers interested in applying for the grant program can find more information and apply here. The grant focuses on Industry 4.0 technologies, which refers to work in the fields of data, robotics, artificial intelligence, cloud technology, cybersecurity, additive manufacturing and advanced materials and modeling, simulation, visualization, and immersion (MSVI).



“It is Automation Alley’s distinct privilege to be entrusted with a grant of this magnitude for the express purpose of further mobilizing our region with Industry 4.0 technologies in preparation for future disruptions,” said Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO Tom Kelly.