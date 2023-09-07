Public transit options are expanding in these 7 Oakland County communities

What’s happening:
Transit options in southwest Oakland County improved at the end of August when the Oakland County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a contract to expand public transportation services there. The Whitmore Lake-based People’s Express has been contracted to provide service to seven communities in the southwest corner of the county beginning this month.
Where it’s going:
People’s Express will be deploying their fleet of buses and vans to the communities of Commerce Township, Lyon Township, Milford Township, South Lyon, Wixom, and the villages of Milfor and Wolverine Lake. While services are expected to expand over the coming months, the current service boundaries include M-59 and Highland Road to the north, 7 Mile Road to the south, U.S. Route 23 to the west, and Drake Road to the east.
How it works:
Residents are invited to call People’s Express at (877) 214-6073
anytime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, to schedule their rides. People’s Express vehicles are ADA-compliant and the company specializes in serving otherwise underserved populations, including but not limited to “aging adults, people with disabilities, lower-income, underemployed or unemployed, and those with limited access to transportation due to rural geography,” per the company website
.
Why it’s important:
“This resolution marks a huge step in the creation of a more connected Oakland County, and I am proud to have played a part in reaching this milestone,” says Commissioner Ajay Raman (D-Novi), who serves on the Oakland County Transit Ad Hoc Committee. “Residents from the seven communities the People’s Express serves will now be able to enjoy expanded levels of service that will eventually integrate into the broader countywide transit plan.”
Visit People’s Express online to learn more about services provided
.
