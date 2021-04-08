Parks in Mt. Clemens and Rochester Hills to be enhanced with new water features and playgrounds

A pair of placemaking projects in Mt. Clemens and Rochester Hills look to improve play and recreation opportunities in each of the metro Detroit communities.
Each of the projects have been included in the Public Spaces Community Places placemaking initiative from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, a program that offers the projects significant matching grants upon the successful completion of their respective crowdfunding campaigns.
The crowdfunding campaigns are being hosted on the Michigan-based Patronicity platform.
Cascade in the Shade, Mt. Clemens
What it is
: Advancing Macomb seeks to enhance Shadyside Park in Mt. Clemens with a 1,400 sq. ft. interactive water fountain and splash pad, and public art projects.
What they’re saying
: “Cascade in the Shade, a community-designed interactive water fountain with colorful murals, will inspire play and increase access to recreation for families in Shadyside Park, an underutilized public space in Mount Clemens,” says Diane Banks, Executive Director of Advancing Macomb. “Although we have been awarded a Play Everywhere Design Challenge grant through the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and KABOOM!, we still need to raise additional funds for the project. The Public Spaces Community Places matching grant program is essential in helping us fill the funding gap to make this project a reality.”
What they need
: Cascade in the Shade
has until Friday, April 30, to successfully raise $40,000. They’ll receive a $40,000 matching grant from the MEDC, should their crowdfunding campaign prove successful.
Innovation Hills Playground, Rochester Hills
What it is
: The City of Rochester Hills seeks to add an inclusive playground to its Innovation Hills park project. The three-acre playground will incorporate natural wood, stone, and water elements into play opportunities designed to “provide a playground for children with disabilities to play alongside their neuro-typical peers.”
What they’re saying
: “We are thrilled to have this chance to not only engage the community, but also double their dollars through this crowdfunding campaign,” says Mayor Brian Barnett. “We look forward to bringing this incredible vision to life this summer.”
What they need
: Innovation Hills Playground
has until Monday, May 31, to successfully raise $50,000. They’ll receive a $50,000 matching grant from the MEDC, should their crowdfunding campaign prove successful.
