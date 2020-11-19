City of Pontiac launches new app that can help control the spread of COVID-19

The City of Pontiac is reaching out to residents in ways it never has before with the launch of PontiaConnect, a smart phone app that allows the city to communicate directly with its citizens.
While the app enables the city to broadcast important news and information of any variety, PontiaConnect
is especially useful in these days of COVID-19. The app tracks the health symptoms of its users, provides heat maps of COVID-19 outbreaks, and provides the location of COVID-19 test sites.
“We will partner with local health units to use this data to assess how best to support high-risk communities in Pontiac as we fight this pandemic,” says Mayor Deirdre Waterman.
“We hope to engage with our residents and communicate accurate news and information, not only about the pandemic, but also about issues that serve and touch our community members.”
Kyyba Innovations developed the app. The Farmington Hills-based technology company promises that user information will remain private.
“The app uses technology to connect people with the city and vice-versa,” says Kyyba Innovations managing director Tel Ganesan.
“COVID-19 news and information changes daily and we are all in a silo, operating in our own bubble. This app will allow Mayor Waterman and her team to communicate and empower themselves with safe tools and trusted resources. A megaphone that could be used to communicate to the residents in case of alerts and other announcements.”
Ganesan says that the app will feature telehealth capabilities, as well.
Additional features include government and hospital news and information, a real-time heat map of symptoms throughout the city, and a feature that allows users to direct message city officials.
“The PontiaConnect serves the community in three different units: the people, the healthcare system, and the city,” says Mayor Waterman.
“One of the primary goals is to provide accessible tools and resources to mitigate fear and anxiety for individuals who would be at risk entering hospitals that are crowded and overburdened in actual treatments.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.