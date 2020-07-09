Portillo's announces first Michigan restaurant location

Portillo’s, a fast-casual restaurant chain known for Chicago-style fare, announced on Tuesday plans to open a location in Sterling Heights. This marks the brand’s first restaurant in Michigan, the ninth state for the chain.



The site for the 7,900-square-foot restaurant is on Hall Road, a popular restaurant and retail corridor in the city, and is expected to open in the second half of 2021.



“We have had Portillo’s fans asking us to come to Michigan for years,” said Michael Osanloo, CEO of Portillo’s. “We can’t wait to be a part of such a great, thriving community in Sterling Heights.”



The new restaurant will feature seating for more than 180 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio with seating for more than 50 guests, and double drive-thru lanes. Once complete, the restaurant will be the first Portillo’s location to feature a garage-like environment. Paying homage to the Motor City, the interior will draw décor inspiration from the automotive history of Sterling Heights and its surrounding areas.



Portillo’s plans to supply it's signature menu items like Chicago-Style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and the chain's "Famous Chocolate Cake".



“I used to have family in the Chicago-land area, and Portillo's was always one of my favorite spots to visit,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.



“I’m beyond excited to now have one in my own backyard, and the fact that Sterling Heights was selected as Michigan’s first Portillo’s location is testament to the economic vibrancy of the M-59 Golden Corridor and our community as a whole. This new addition to the City’s great lineup of restaurants is sure to be a hit with our residents.”



Sterling Heights' senior economic advisor Luke Bonner says the location in the "Golden Corridor" is a logical destination for the chain.



"M-59 between Schoenherr and Hayes in Sterling Heights remains the hottest real estate in the entire corridor," said Bonner. "BJ’s Brewhouse, Portillos, and other upcoming projects in the works prove this is the only spot to go. With Lakeside Mall's development plans in the works - the future is so incredibly bright."



Read more articles by Kate Roff. Kate Roff is a freelance writer and editor, currently based out of Detroit. Contact her at kate@wanderoff.com.au Kate Roff is a freelance writer and editor, currently based out of Detroit. Contact her at kate@wanderoff.com.au