Sterling Heights to honor its healthcare workers at annual gala

Former Sterling Heights Mayor Richard J. Notte. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. Congressman Sander Levin. Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Pro-Tem, David F. Viviano. These are just some of the people honored at past “Puttin’ on the Ritz” galas, the event hosted by the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation each year since 2013.
It’s an impressive list of names, an accomplished group recognized for their civic leadership and dedication to giving back to the community. Of course, this year, as well as last, is unlike any of the years we’ve seen; 2020 and 2021 have been a one-two punch of COVID-19 heartaches and headaches, weathered by not only our community leaders but the community at large.
That’s why this year’s “Puttin’ on the Ritz” Gala won’t be bestowing the Mayor Richard J. Notte Civic Service Leadership Award on one single person but thousands of them.
The 2021 recipients of the Civic Service Leadership Award will be the thousands of Macomb and Oakland County health care workers at Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospitals, and McLaren Macomb Hospital — all of them.
“These thousands of hometown health care heroes we recognize are our neighbors, friends and acquaintances who represent the very best in our communities caring for everyone,” says Karl G. Oskoian, executive director and President Emeritus of the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation.
“We are very proud of and thankful for each of these outstanding and dedicated health care professionals, and this award lets them know that.”
The 2021 “Puttin’ on the Ritz” Gala is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, at Villa Penna in Sterling Heights. The black tie-optional event will feature a sit-down dinner, premium bar, live band, and auction in addition to the award ceremony.
