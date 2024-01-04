Up to $2K in rebates available for green stormwater projects in these Oakland County communities

What’s happening:
Oakland County residents living along the George W. Kuhn Drain Drainage District, an area that includes all or part of 14 communities, can now apply for up to $2,000 in RainSmart Rebates. The county’s new green infrastructure pilot program rewards homeowners for implementing sustainable stormwater management practices on their properties.
What it is:
The RainSmart Rebates program is administered by the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office, a two-year initiative currently funded for 2024 and ‘25. Homeowners can apply for the program online
, which offers up to $2,000 in rebates for implementing approved sustainable stormwater practices like tree plantings, rain barrel installations, and creating rain gardens.
Why it is:
The county attests that the program intends to foster awareness about stormwater management and promote environmental stewardship, with the added bonus of residents beautifying their properties by way of new trees, rain gardens, and more.
Who’s eligible:
Homeowners in the George W. Kuhn Drain Drainage District are eligible for the rebates from Oakland County, an area that includes all or part of Berkley, Beverly Hills, Birmingham, Clawson, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Huntington Woods, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak, Royal Oak Township, Southfield, and Troy. It’s a drainage area that totals 24,500 acres upstream of the Red Run Drain, itself a tributary of the Clinton River.
Why it’s important:
“RainSmart Rebates embodies our commitment to sustainable urban development and community resilience,” says Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash. “We aim to inspire residents to be a part of the solution and take an active role in their own backyard. Through the management of stormwater runoff at home, each resident plays a vital role in safeguarding the health of our waterways.”
How to participate:
Interested homeowners can visit oakgov.com/rainsmart
to learn more about the program’s eligibility requirements, application process, and more. Applications are also accepted via the aforementioned website.
