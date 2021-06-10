Live music to return to downtown Farmington, lineups announced

Maybe it’s the simple joy of hearing music waft through the air as you stroll through downtown, maybe it’s the anticipation in carrying lawn chairs and coolers to a destination concert in the park, but one thing’s for certain: The return of live music is one of the most welcome benefits from the lifting of COVID-19 era restrictions on public gatherings. And downtown Farmington is ready for it.
The Farmington DDA recently announced the line-ups for two outdoor concert series this summer, with each to begin in July. The concerts should become even more of a destination with The Syndicate, downtown Farmington’s social district
.
Beginning on Wednesday, July 21, is the return of Lunch Beats in Riley Park. This free concert series occurs at noon each Wednesday through August at the Sundquist Pavilion.
The lunchtime concerts begin with a performance from Bobby David on July 21. Following that are the jazzy duo Sheila Landis and Rick Matle
; Landis is a seven-time winner of Outstanding Jazz Vocalist award from the Detroit Music Awards. Additional performances include Alison Alrecht
(8/4); John Latini
(8/11); Maggie McCabe
(8/18); and Al Carmichael
(8/25).
Friday, July 23, marks the return of the Rhythms in Riley Park concert series, occurring each Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Sundquist Pavilion. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets to the free events.
The concerts open with the surf rock instrumental group Surf Zup
, which features Jack DeFranco, a member of legendary surf rock and 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Ventures. Eagles tribute band the Motown Eagles
plays on Friday, July 30, followed by classic rock group the Wayback Machine
on Friday, August, 6. Additional performance include Billy Mack & the Juke Joint Johnnies
(8/13); Major Dudes
(8/20); and Skye Island Band
(8/27).
Visit Downtown Farmington online
for more about this year’s performers.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.