Lace ‘em up: Farmington library organizes Star Wars and superhero-themed ice skating events

What’s happening:
The Farmington Community Library is getting in on the fun at the Riley Park Ice Rink this month, hosting two themed ice skating events for area youth — and those young at heart. The events are free and open to the public.
Star Wars and skateships:
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the library is hosting its Star Wars Skate from 2 to 4 p.m. The library has hired a local event production company to provide entertainers dressed as Star Wars characters for photo opportunities. Kids can skate, take photos with their favorite characters, and participate in Star Wars-themed activities, like discovering spaceships in blocks of ice and making “Wookiee cootie catchers.”
Not all superheroes wear capes:
On Monday, Feb. 21, it’s the Superhero Skate Party at Riley Park Ice Rink. With mid-winter break closing schools, the Monday event begins at 2 p.m. While kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superheroes, the library is approaching the event with a unique spin: they’ll be asking Farmington’s police officers, fire fighters, and DPW employees to show up and skate in their uniforms.
“We’re going to have them come dressed as themselves. It’s not just going to be superheroes like Batman and Superman; these people are heroes, too,” says Maria Showich-Gallup, Head of Children's Services at the Farmington Community Library
Community outreach:
This is the third year that the library will be hosting its themed skates at the outdoor ice rink, with last year’s events canceled because of COVID-19. It’s a welcome return, says Showich-Gallup.
“A lot of people are more comfortable coming to outdoor events like these. And maybe then they’ll be more apt to visit us here at the library,” she says. “It’s a way to reach people where they’re at. The library is part of the community and you can’t be part of the community if you don’t leave the building.”
