Macomb Community College president to be honored at 11th annual Puttin’ on the Ritz gala

What’s happening:
The 11th annual signature gala from the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation, Puttin’ on the Ritz, is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 17, at Villa Penna in Sterling Heights. The charitable event features the traditional presentation of the Mayor Richard J. Notte Civic Service Leadership Award, which honors civic and community leaders in Sterling Heights and Macomb County.
And the award goes to…:
The president of Macomb Community College, Dr. Jim Sawyer, IV, will be presented with the Mayor Richard J. Notte Civic Service Leadership Award at this year’s gala. Dr. Sawyer is being recognized for leading the college to become the largest community college in Michigan, providing educational opportunities to more than 30,000 local students each year.
What they’re saying:
“Through his strong leadership of Macomb Community College, Dr. Sawyer has provided Macomb County area residents an outstanding educational opportunity, in a wide array of fields, to pursue their professional interest and to succeed in whatever career they select,” says Karl G. Oskoian, executive director and president emeritus for Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation.
“We are honored to recognize Dr. Sawyer for his exemplary leadership of a remarkable community college that continually strengthens Macomb County with tens of thousands of well-prepared graduates who provide the skills and capabilities area employers seek to grow and succeed.”
What else is planned:
The annual gala is a black-tie optional event, and features a sit-down dinner, open bar, live music from Space Cats, live painting from speed-painter Dave Santia, an auction, and more.
How to attend:
Tickets for the event cost $150 per person, more information for which is available online
. The 11th annual Puttin’ on the Ritz is scheduled from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at Villa Penna in Sterling Heights.
