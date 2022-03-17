Sterling Heights divests nearly $700K in Russian investments in response to the war in Ukraine

What’s happening:
Scores of countries, states, and private companies have divested their Russian investments in the past couple of weeks. And now you can count the City of Sterling Heights as among those that have divested themselves from Russia as a result of that country’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
The city announced late last week that, as of March 9, all Russian investments have been liquidated, which equates to $678,952. The investments were initially made as part of the city’s pension and retiree health care funds.
Additional actions:
The City also states that they plan on reaching out to refugee placement organizations to let them know that Sterling Heights will provide a safe harbor for Ukrainians and refugees, citing a legacy of providing shelter for refugees from all over the world. The Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange, which was held on Friday, March 11, collected donations for Ukrainian relief funds. And the Golden Halo, a public art installation on Hall Road, is being lit in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, throughout the month of March.
For those looking to continue donating funds to Ukrainian relief efforts, the city offered recommendations of Razom for Ukraine
, UNICEF
, and the World Central Kitchen
as possible destinations for donations.
What they’re saying:
“The City Council and I agree it made no sense for the city of Sterling Heights to conduct business with Russia on any level in light of atrocities perpetrated against innocent Ukrainian citizens,” says Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor. “We urge cities across the country to take similar action.”
