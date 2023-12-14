Ferndale awarded $226K for sidewalk modernization project linking residents to city parks

What’s happening:
In their Parks and Recreation Master Plan for 2022 through 2027
, the City of Ferndale set the goal that each one of their parks will one day become accessible by non-motorized transportation. That goal is looking closer to being realized with the recent announcement that SEMCOG has awarded the City $226,880 in TAP funding for a sidewalk modernization project that gives residents better access to parks.
Why it’s important:
"Connected pathways empower community connections," says Melanie Piana, City of Ferndale Mayor. "The investment of TAP dollars by SEMCOG into Ferndale's parks system is an innovation that strengthens our neighborhoods – which strengthens our community health."
What it is:
The $226,880 awarded to Ferndale is one of five walking and biking projects to receive TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) funding from SEMCOG in this most recent announcement, each of which fall into the SEMCOG footprint and each for Fiscal Year 2025. SEMCOG
, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, serves an area that includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.
Who else:
A total of $2,282,690 has been awarded in this latest round of TAP funding approved by SEMCOG. Other projects include shared-use path and sidewalk modernization projects in Clinton Township, East China Township, Milan, and Superior Township. The modernization projects fall in line with SEMCOG’s focus on
updating aging infrastructure while simultaneously improving transportation equity throughout Southeastern Michigan.
What they’re saying:
"Creating a transportation system that provides access for everyone begins with safety," says Amy O’Leary, Executive Director of SEMCOG. "Each of these projects will make a significant difference in the ability of all people, especially those who walk or bike, to reach their destinations with greater comfort and safety."
