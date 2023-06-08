Sterling Heights partners with GM Dealers to install 17 EV charging stations throughout city

What’s happening:
When Sterling Heights launched their Think Sterling Green campaign in April, organizers of the sustainability initiative promised that there were plenty of green-minded announcements yet to come. One such program was announced on Wednesday, June 7, as the city has partnered with General Motors Dealers to install 17 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at various public spaces throughout the city by the end of the year.
What it is:
A public-private partnership, the Sterling Heights-General Motors Dealer Community Charging Program will add 17 EV charging stations to the city’s inventory – and with each station able to charge two cars, that means 34 additional EVs will be able to simultaneously charge their vehicles by the beginning of 2024. Sterling Heights provides the land, GM Dealers underwrite the cost, and State Electric Company will install and maintain the stations, which are produced by Flo.
Where are they going:
The EV charging station plan puts four stations at City Hall Campus; two at the Community Center; three at Dodge Park; and one each at the Senior Center, Schoenherr Towers, Baumgartner Park, Nelson Park, and DPW. Three stations will also be installed at Delia Park, with two going on 18 Mile and one on Ryan Road.
Big picture:
The EV charging station partnership coincides with the city announcing its Electric Vehicle Master Plan, which encourages EV use, educating property owners and developers on the benefits of installing EV charging infrastructure, and implementing EVs into the city’s fleet, the latter of which will begin as a pilot program later this year.
The complete EV Charging Station Master Plan is available online
.
Why it’s important:
“Fifty-two percent of our residents either own or are considering the purchase of an electric vehicle, so we knew we needed to ramp up efforts and be ready to handle this new model of transportation, which is why the new Community Charging Program partnership is so critical,” says Sterling Heights Sustainability Commission Chairman Nathan Inks. “With our help, the City has really been leaning in to sustainability and recently launched a brand called Think Sterling Green to help promote all the sustainability initiatives we are advancing in Sterling Heights. It’s exciting to see our efforts moving forward.”
