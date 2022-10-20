Local business leaders recognized for contributions to Sterling Heights defense industry

What’s happening:
Mary and Ron Lamparter, founders of the Defense Corridor Center for Collaboration and Synergy (DC3S)
in Sterling Heights, were honored at this year’s Puttin’ on the Ritz event at Villa Penna. The Lamparters were presented with the 2022 Mayor Richard J. Notte Civic Service Leadership Award at the event, which serves as the signature gala for the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation
What it is:
The 2022 Mayor Richard J. Notte Civic Service Leadership Award was established in 2015 following the passing of long-time Sterling Heights Mayor Richard J. Notte. The award was named in his honor to recognize “outstanding community leaders who share his traits and values and to encourage extraordinary civic leadership.”
Previous winners include Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, the inaugural recipient; Barbara Rossmann, President and CEO, Henry Ford Macomb Hospitals; Congressman Sander Levin; Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner; Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Pro-Tem, David F. Viviano; and Dr. Christine Johns, Superintendent, Utica Community Schools. Macomb and Oakland County healthcare workers were honored with the award in 2021, recognizing their contributions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who they are:
Mary and Ron Lamparter founded the Defense Corridor Center for Collaboration and Synergy (DC3S) as an R&D and technology hub for Sterling Heights’ ever-growing defense industry. Dozens of businesses utilize the DC3S space, which includes office, conference, and event space for rent in a shared campus environment. Such shared spaces are ripe for collaboration and network-building, as the name suggests.
What they’re saying:
“Mary and Ron are long-time strong advocates for the defense industry and veterans. They have initiated and supported many initiatives to grow defense business and support Veterans in Sterling Heights, Macomb County and Michigan,” says Karl G. Oskoian, Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation Executive Director and President Emeritus. “We are honored to recognize Mary and Ron for their exemplary service to our community, the local defense community and our Veterans.”
Defense Corridor Center for Collaboration and Synergy (DC3S) is located at 7205 Sterling Ponds Ct. in Sterling Heights
