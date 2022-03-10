Scholarship application deadline draws near for Sterling Heights area students

What’s happening:
Time is winding down for those Sterling Heights area high school students looking for a little help with their college tuition as the application window for the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation’s 2022 round of scholarships is set to close this Friday, March 11. Students must email or have their applications postmarked by the deadline to be considered for 23 different scholarships that total $26,000.
An impressive track record:
This marks the 24th consecutive year for the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation scholarship program. Since it began the program in 1999, the Community Foundation has awarded scholarships to 505 high school and college students living in Sterling Heights and Macomb County. Counting this year’s $26,000 in award money, that’s $458,000 in scholarships since 1999.
Community outreach:
The Community Foundation scholarship program has built a coalition of community organizations that contribute to the scholarships, as well as the foundation’s own three scholarships that it plans to award this year. While each scholarship has its own requirements, contributing businesses and organizations include BAE Systems; General Dynamics Land Systems; Macomb County Chiropractic Association; former Mayor Richard J. Notte endowment for government public service; Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. endowment; Ronald Himmler Science Scholarship; Rotary Club of Sterling Heights; the Selfridge Air National Guard Base Community Council; Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation; Sterling Heights City Manager Public Management Scholarship; Vibe Credit Union; and Wujek Calcaterra and Sons.
Visit the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation online
for a complete breakdown of available scholarships, rules, requirements, and more.
What they’re saying:
“The Foundation applauds the continued annual scholarship contributions of our 11 scholarship partners to support Sterling Heights area high school seniors and current college students pursue a college or vocational degree,” says Karl G. Oskoian, executive director and president emeritus of the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation. “Community leaders, like our 11 scholarship partners, make a difference in the lives of not only the students but the community at large. We are fortunate to have individuals and companies like our scholarship partners come forward annually and make an ongoing difference.”
