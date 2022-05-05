Shop for Good Village to return to downtown Berkley for annual street festival

What’s happening:
Last year, the Berkley Street Art Fest, an annual downtown Berkley tradition, introduced what’s quickly becoming a new tradition of its own: the Shop for Good Village. The mission-driven market returns for its second year this July and the street festival has put out a call for vendors, with booths available for $75 through May 30 before increasing to $100 following the deadline. Booths are available for $50 for nonprofit organizations before jumping to $75 following the May 30 cut-off.
What it is:
The Shop for Good Village features artisans, makers, and sellers with a “do good” approach, be it locally or globally. According to the festival, vendors offering “ethically produced handmade global products, handmade products benefiting local at-risk populations, upcycled/recycled products, [and] vegan or organic handmade products” are encouraged to apply.
Applications are available online
.
Why it’s special:
“The Shop for Good Village really sets the Berkley Street Art Fest apart,” says Darlene Rothman, executive director of the Berkley Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re the only art fair making a direct effort to shine a well-deserved spotlight on members of the community who are committed to doing good. We hope many more artisans will join our one-of-a-kind mission-driven fair this year.”
When & where:
The Berkley Street Art Fest
— and the Shop for Good Village — is scheduled for Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Berkley. The street festival closes the Coolidge corridor from Catalpa to Beverly and features chalk art competitions, mural paintings, and more.
What they’re saying:
“Shop for Good was an exciting, popular addition to the Berkley Street Art Fest last year,” says Susan Rogal, owner of downtown Berkley’s VITRINE Gallery. “There’s no other event like it. People feel good purchasing from these artisans and vendors because they know it’s making a lasting positive impact for the greater good.”
