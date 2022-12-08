Ten small businesses win $1,000 grants thanks to this Macomb County initiative

What’s happening:
Ten locally-owned businesses from throughout Macomb County were the lucky recipients of $1,000 grants, this thanks to a Shop Local Macomb campaign organized by the Macomb County Department of Planning and Economic Development. The initiative was designed to get shoppers shopping at their local small businesses this holiday season, and all the while rewarded some of those very same shoppers and businesses.
What it is:
The Shop Local Macomb initiative encouraged shoppers to nominate their favorite small business in Macomb County. More than 775 entries were cast, the highest total for the Shop Local Macomb program yet. And on Monday, Dec. 5, a drawing was held, with 10 participants selected to each receive a $150 gift card provided by First State Bank. The small businesses that those winners nominated then also won, with each receiving a $1,000 grant.
Who won:
The winning business include Armade in Michigan
, Armada; Coffee First Cafe and Bake Shoppe
, Sterling Heights; Dealers Discount Crafts and Floral
, Center Line; Filipo Marc Winery
, Clinton Township; Mother Earth Natural Health
, Shelby Township; New DJ Shop
, Warren; On the Bay Customs
, New Baltimore; The Little Mustard Seed Cafe
, New Baltimore; Toy Box
, Utica; and Washington Street Wine House
, New Baltimore.
What they’re saying:
“It’s always a great way to start the holiday season when we can announce the winners of our Shop Local Macomb contest,” says Vicky Rowinski, director of the Macomb County Department of Planning and Economic Development. “Both shoppers and businesses benefit from the program in more ways than one and I’m proud of the collaborative effort that it takes to put the initiative together.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.