Ford House partners with Michigan Science Center on solar eclipse viewing party

A unique partnership has been forged between the Ford House and the Michigan Science Center, offering a unique setting to view the upcoming solar eclipse. While metro Detroit doesn’t fall under the path of a total solar eclipse, it is close enough to the path that should make for some incredible views of a cosmological event that won’t happen again for stargazers in the U.S. for another 20 years.
Ford House will host the solar eclipse viewing party at their grounds on the shores of Lake St. Clair on Monday, April 8. Self-paced tours of the Ford House main residence will be open from noon until 4 p.m. and science programming from the Michigan Science Center will run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. It’s expected that metro Detroit will begin to see the solar eclipse at 1:58 p.m. with peak coverage occurring at 3:14 p.m.
Educators from the Michigan Science Center
will be leading family-friendly and hands-on learning activities as they explain the solar eclipse. Guests will learn how to make pinhole projectors and solar telescopes and sunspotters, which they can then use to safely view the sun. Also planned is an arts and crafts activity for making kid safety shields for eclipse glasses, and the NISENet’s Build a Moon Base Camp design activity.
General admission tickets are on sale for $7 for adults and $5 for children 12-years-old and younger. A two-guest VIP experience is also available for $60, which includes admission, solar eclipse sunglasses, a gift from the Michigan Science Center, two wine glasses, a bottle of Heron Hill’s Eclipse wine, and “light bites.” Friends of Ford House and Michigan Science Center members receive general admission for free, and a discounted VIP package at $50.
“We are delighted to collaborate with the Ford House to offer a unique science learning experience for families that will undoubtedly inspire children and adults alike. This is an extremely rare astronomical event for our area,” reads a statement from Dr. Christian Greer, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. “Our team can’t wait to present the science of solar eclipses and promote safe viewing in such gorgeous surroundings!”
Ford House is located at 1100 Lake Shore Rd. in Grosse Pointe Shores
.
