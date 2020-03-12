Skate parks, museums, and memorial parks: Placemaking projects abound in metro Detroit

When it comes to placemaking, any number of projects happen at any given time throughout Metro Detroit, from public art murals to streetscape improvements, from pocket parks to dog parks. But only a few of them are lucky enough to be part of Public Spaces Community Places, the State of Michigan’s placemaking initiative.



The program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation offers groups the opportunity to collect up to $50,000 in matching grants; all they have to do is raise their own funds through a Patronicity-based crowdfunding campaign.



There are currently three such campaigns occurring in metro Detroit. Let’s take a look.



Milford Skatepark



The village of Milford is angling to build a downtown skate park, transforming an underutilized space into an asset for the community. The community hopes that by providing young people a controlled, yet fun, environment to be active, it will decrease the chances of being injured on city streets. The campaign cites an American Academy of Pediatrics study that reveals that the majority of skateboarding-related injuries and fatalities involve motor vehicles.



Goal: $50,000



Deadline: April 12



Visit the campaign online to view its status.



The Discovery Center Downtown Revitalization project in Mt. Clemens



The Discovery Center of Macomb hopes to raise $50,000 to help complete the final phase of renovations happening at 70 Macomb Pl. in downtown Mt. Clemens. Touted as a new style of museum, the Discovery Center will feature walkable exhibits, educational workshops, and more. The project is also being billed as key to the revitalization of the city’s downtown.



Goal: $50,000



Deadline: April 15



Visit the campaign online to view its status.



Wayne Veterans Memorial Project



The city of Wayne hopes to build a memorial for veterans with the construction of a new monument and park on a vacant parcel of land adjacent to the community’s city hall. Already with a universally accessible pathway connected to the land, the campaign would raise funds for the installation of donated monuments, a new American flag and flag pole, benches, and more.



Goal: $30,000



Deadline: April 20



Visit the campaign online to view its status.



