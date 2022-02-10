‘A time for recognition and celebration’: How Sterling Heights plans to honor Black History Month

What’s happening:
The City of Sterling Heights has a number of Black History Month programs and events planned throughout February, a collaboration with the city’s African American Coalition.
Why it’s important:
“Black History Month is a time for recognizing and celebrating the many achievements and contributions African Americans have made to the formation of our country,” says Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.
What’s planned:
A World of Music & Stories with Ms. Audrey features musical instruments from around the world, including steel drums, kalimba, cuica, and berimbau. Storytelling curated with Black History Month is also planned. The event, billed for preschool-aged children and older, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Sterling Heights Public Library.
Also at the library
is In Our Own Voice: African American Art Webinar, a collaboration with the DIA’s Behind the Seen series and featuring creative works of Black artists from the 19th century through today. The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Sterling Heights Public Library.
The Macomb Celebration of Black Excellence Awards Gala is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Royalty House Banquet Facility. The event, sponsored by the Sterling Heights African American Coalition, will feature cultural immersion programs and a celebration of six honorees.
The “Double Victory: The Tuskegee Airmen at War” documentary will be screened at the Sterling Heights Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. Dr. Brian Smith, president of the National Museum of Tuskegee Airmen, will be on hand to provide context for the story of the first Black pilots in the U.S. military and World War II heroes.
Educational and inspirational:
“We wanted to recognize the national month-long celebration, but we also wanted to underscore its importance locally by adopting a resolution recognizing February 2022 as Black History Month in Sterling Heights and working to host these educational and inspirational events for all our residents,” Mayor Taylor says.
