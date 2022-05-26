New voting precincts announced in Sterling Heights, polling locations to follow

What’s happening:
Keep an eye out for new voter information cards this June, Sterling Heights. The city will be sending their residents the new cards by the end of the month, a result of the redistricting project that created new voting precinct boundaries for Sterling Heights residents. As for the voting locations themselves, the city hopes to release that information within the coming days. Visit Sterling Heights online
for up-to-date information.
Why the change:
Changes to county and statewide voting districts prompted the change. Those changes include a new Macomb County Commission District boundary map and new Congressional, Senate, and House districts as drawn and approved by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.
What to expect:
While polling locations have yet to be released, “voting precincts for most of Sterling Heights’ registered voters have changed,” according to the city. Residents can view their new voting precinct boundaries with the map below.
Important dates:
The new precincts will be in effect for the state primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The state general election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
What they’re saying:
“We are excited to make this new precinct map available to the public, and we ask for everyone’s patience while we work to complete the next step in the process which is to update precinct information in the voter database,” says City Clerk Melanie Ryska. “Each step in the process takes time and care to complete, and we take great pride in making sure all our election information and processes are accurate and safe.”
