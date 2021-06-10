Music, dance, food trucks, and more set for 23rd annual Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange

The pavilion at the Dodge Park Farmers Market is set to become about as international as an airport as a diverse array of food trucks, music and dance groups, and more set up for the 2021 Cultural Exchange.
The annual event, now in its 23rd year, is sponsored by the Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee and is scheduled for Friday, June 18, from 6 to 10 p.m.
The 2021 Cultural Exchange is free and open to the public.
This year’s event will feature educational and cultural displays from 35 area ethnic and cultural groups and organizations. It’s a diverse group, including displays from a list of communities that include African-American, Albanian, Assyrian, Chaldean, Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Iraqi, Irish, Islamic, Tamils, Thai, and more.
Estia Street Greek Food Truck, Jet’s Pizza, Mike’s Kabob Grille, and Street Salad Food Truck will be on-site.
The 2021 Cultural Exchange also has a program of dance and music performances scheduled, including the Gjergy Kastrioti Dance Group, a Meraki Fashion Show, the Ms. Senior Michigan Pageant, and the USP4GG Children’s Filipino Folk Dance group.
Additional organizations performing include Artistas Lantinx en Accion Siempre; Assyrian American Social Club; Iskon Detroit Dance Group; Marium Quran Academy; Memorial Deaf Fellowship; Shannon Irish Dance Company; Sunshine Chinese Dance Group; Tamils in Michigan; USP4GG Children’s Filipino Folk Dance; and the Thai-American Association of Michigan & Buddhist Meditation Center.
“The evening is really a great chance for people of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds to celebrate their similarities more than their differences,” says Carmen Williams, chair of the Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee, the group sponsoring the event.
“We are looking forward to participation from the many nationalities in Sterling Heights and surrounding areas.”
Visit the 2021 Cultural Exchange
online for more information about this year’s event.
