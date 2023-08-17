Senior Center, attention to housing among reasons this federal agency commended Sterling Heights

What’s happening:
Public amenities like the Senior Center, which recently added an outdoor fitness center, have earned the City of Sterling Heights high praise from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Sterling Heights has been recognized for outstanding performance in the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which the City has leveraged to fund various projects throughout the community.
Representatives from HUD visited Sterling Heights earlier this summer, conducting a comprehensive monitoring visit from June 12 through June 15. The last time such an evaluation was made was in 2011, and the reason for this most recent visit was reportedly due to the amount of time that had passed.
HUD officials singled out the Senior Center as the type of high-quality facility that earned Sterling Heights the “highly commendable evaluation.” Other highlights include the City’s effective and efficient management of CDBG funds while being compliant with federal regulations, and the City’s commitment to promoting low- and moderate-income housing.
What they’re saying: "We are incredibly proud of the results and the commendations received from HUD," says Sterling Heights City Manager Mark Vanderpool. "The success of this visit is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Teresa Jarzab and Sydnie Allor, who administer the CDBG program with exceptional diligence and excellence. The recognition of their capabilities and commitment to meaningful and innovative programs further motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence in serving our community."
