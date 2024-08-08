City asks for community’s nominations for award-winning local businesses in Sterling Heights

What’s happening:
In the weeks and months leading up to the 2024 State of the City Address from Sterling Heights, residents are invited to nominate their favorite local businesses for the Sterling Edge Awards. Two businesses will win awards this year, the nominations of which are due by Friday, Aug. 30.
What it is:
The Sterling Edge Awards annually recognizes those local businesses that are making their presence felt in and by the community itself. The Local Business of the Year Award is reserved for the most exemplary of Sterling Heights businesses. And the Dream Big Business of the Year Award goes to that entrepreneur whose small business dreams found a home in Sterling Heights.
Last year’s winners:
In October 2023 at the most recent State of the City Address, it was Coffee First Café and Bake Shoppe that took home the Business of the Year Award. Winning the Dream Big Business of the Year Award was Gloss Nail Atelier.
How to nominate your favorites:
Nomination forms for the 2024 Sterling Edge Awards are available online
, and due by Friday, Aug. 30. The brief form requests visitors to provide basic information about the nominated business, and a few prompts regarding why said business deserves to win either the Business of the Year or Dream Big Business of the Year awards.
Click HERE
to nominate your favorite businesses today.
