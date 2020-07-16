Sterling Heights opens new dog park

A new dog park in Sterling Heights was opened last week, with the aim to create a safe area where residents can gather with their pets for off-leash exercise and socialization. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the city in Macomb County is slowly reopening, with recreation projects proceeding and a farmer's market launching
for the season.
The new dog park, located within Delia Park off Ryan Road, is one of the final capstone amenities to Sterling Heights' parks and recreation improvements through a $45 million Recreating Recreation
project.
“Dog parks are a fantastic place for residents to get active and meet other people with a common love for dogs,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.
“These parks foster a sense of community and promote healthy lifestyles as well as provide the opportunity for dogs to become better socialized," he said. "We work hard to maintain a community that is safe, active and vibrant. This dog park helps us check all those boxes.”
The dog park features picnic tables, fencing, a water fountain (temporarily closed due to COVID-19), pet waste bag dispensers, and memorial benches. The park is separated into two areas, an all-dog area and a small dog area for dogs under 25 pounds. The park will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. between April and September and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. between October and March.
Entrance to the park requires an annual pass, which cost $12 for residents, $10 for senior residents, $24 for non-residents and $20 for senior non-residents. Passes will only be provided once a dog’s current license and immunization record is on file and up to four dogs per household may be registered on one pass, but only two dogs per adult at one time are allowed in the park. Children ages six to 17 are allowed in the park if accompanied by an adult pass holder.
“Residents have been clamoring for a park for their four-legged friends for a long time,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois.
"We know dogs need to run to stay healthy, but not everyone can run with their dog on a leash," he said. "Giving them an opportunity to let their pets run in an off-leash environment free of cars or other hazards is important to many residents, and research shows dog parks are a great way for dog owners to benefit from advice and support from other owners. We know this park is going to be a big hit.”