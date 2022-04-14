Sterlingfest set to return in summer 2022, some vendor applications remain open

What’s happening:
After two years of COVID-19 pandemic-related cancellations, the Sterlingfest Art & Music Fair is set to return to Sterling Heights. It’s the 40th year of the much-loved community tradition, and no doubt a welcome return for not only those that attend the annual festival, but also the vendors, artists, musicians, and others that keep coming back to share their creations, year after year.
The details:
This year’s Sterlingfest Art & Music Fair
is scheduled to run Thursday, July 28, through Saturday, July 30, at the Richard J. Notte Sterling Heights City Center in Sterling Heights. Much of what people look forward to when they think “Sterlingfest” is set to return this year, including arts and crafts vendors, multiple live music stages, Kidzfest activities and entertainment, a family midway, a bevy of food options, and fireworks.
Applications due:
With the return of the festival, it’s now time for vendors to submit their applications. While the official deadline for artisans and crafters was March 28, a post to the city’s website says that the deadline has been extended and that applications are currently being accepted. Restauranteur and musical act applications are currently unavailable.
The Sterlingfest Kids Art! program returns for its fifth year, where artists aged 2 to 18 years old can exhibit their work. That deadline for submissions is Tuesday, May 31. And food vendors have until Friday, May 20, to submit their own applications to participate in this year’s festival.
Applications for the 2022 Sterlingfest Art & Music Fair are available online
.
