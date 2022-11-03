Dearborn apparel company launches first full line of modest and sustainable fashion

What’s happening:
What started as a line of hijab-friendly face masks and personal protective equipment in the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic has now blossomed into a full-fledged apparel company. Nawal Alsaeed debuted the first full collection of Studious Monday late last month, her Dearborn-based fashion brand.
“Our goal is to create clothing that destigmatizes modesty; clothing that is fashion-forward, functional and versatile,” says Nawal Alsaeed, CEO and creative director of Studious Monday. (Photo courtesy of Traci Lovasz)What it is:
Studious Monday features Alsaeed’s take on “modesty wear,” eschewing the flashy and revealing for a more modest yet no less fashionable clothing line that Alsaeed, a proud Muslim woman, believes will appeal to people of all faiths and backgrounds, while providing Muslim women a more fashionable alternative to what’s available. Studious Monday clothing is hand-crafted and features ethically- and sustainably-sourced materials.
Full transparency:
Alsaeed has created a page on the Studious Monday website that explains her process, detailing where (and how) her clothing is made. Click HERE
to follow that journey.
Fall fashion:
The first full fashion line from Studious Monday features the “Modest Mod” theme, which draws inspiration from the British mod scene of the 1960s and 70s. Think jackets, skirts, and pants made from corduroy and recycled polyester and wool, and bold silhouettes in seasonal colors like autumnal orAngie and rifle green. The collection is available on the Studious Monday website
and features free shipping worldwide.
What they’re saying:
“As a Muslim woman, Studious Monday is my love letter to my faith and my passion for fashion and design,” says Alsaeed, CEO and creative director of Studious Monday. “Our goal is to create clothing that destigmatizes modesty; clothing that is fashion-forward, functional and versatile. Gone are the days of drab, unpleasant modest wear, for we believe our wardrobes should be both on trend, practical and ethical. I am confident our ethos will resonate with people of all beliefs, colors and shapes.”
Studious Monday is based in Dearborn and available online
.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.