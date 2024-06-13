Wanderlust-inspired brewery to celebrate grand opening in Troy with beer, cheese, and tunes

What’s happening:
Metro Detroit’s newest brewery is set to celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, June 15. Currently operating under a soft opening with limited hours, Stumblebum Beer Co.
will celebrate the opening of its Troy home with beer, food, and a performance from the Thrift Shop Cowboys.
What it is:
Stumblebum Beer Co. opens in the former building of Bailey’s Pub in Troy. Proprietor and brewer Eli Green learned the business from renowned brewer Garret Oliver of the Brooklyn Brewery in New York City. Beer, meat, and cheese are featured on the menu, with charcuterie boards among the highlights.
“There are only a few places in the country that feature beer, meat, and cheese,” says Green. “Astoria New York’s The Bier and Cheese Collective, and Minneapolis’s Waldmann. I am thrilled to add Stumblebum to that list.”
What’s in a name:
Green chose the Stumblebum name to celebrate those with a sense of wanderlust, he says. After pursuing a theater career in New York, Green returns to his hometown of Troy with his newfound passion realized. "I am thrilled to be opening a brewery in my hometown and look forward to sharing my love for beer, meat, and cheese with all who stumble through my door.”
Wander and wonder:
The Stumblebum Beer Co. brewery was designed by Birmingham’s DesignTeam Plus, an architectural and interior design firm that specializes in breweries. The recently opened Heights Brewing
in downtown Farmington is among the firm’s recent clients.
“Eli came to us with three adjectives to describe his space: familiar, hygge, and mysterious,” says Shari Stein, owner and principal interior designer for DesignTeam Plus. “We incorporated these adjectives into the environment so that customers will be engaged and take notice of all the details, from the uniquely designed shelving units to the fit and interior finishes of the space.”
Stumblebum Beer Co. is located at 1965 W. Maple Rd. in Troy
.
