Summer reading program to feature animal-themed stories, classes, and events in Sterling Heights

This year’s summer reading program from the Sterling Heights Public Library is calling on the help of our cute and furry friends to help celebrate and encourage reading all summer long.
2021 is the year of Tails and Tales
, an animal-themed summer reading program from the library, featuring stories, workshops, events, and more. The program features stories and events for all ages, including babies, listeners, readers, people with special needs, teens, and adults.
Library officials stress that the summer reading program provides children consistency in reading and learning, something that is especially important due to the COVID-19 pandemic and interrupted school schedules.
“The consistency of routine and the ability to accomplish small, actionable goals is more important now than ever,” a press release reads. “The summer reading program will not only keep kids reading through the summer and help them be more prepared for school in the fall, but can also help provide a sense of normalcy.”
A sample of programs and events scheduled this summer include:
Tails and Tales
- Animal Tales (Monday, June 7, at 2:30 p.m.) — A naturalist from the Sterling Heights Nature Center leads a program of animal stories and other activities for children.
- Birdwatching and Beyond (Thursday, June 17, at 6 p.m.) — Brenda Suchenek teaches a class on birdwatching, including how to identify birds and how to draw them to your backyard.
- Mock-tails (Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m.) — Stephanie the Librarian teaches adults how to make several alcohol-free cocktail recipes.
, which is free and open to the public, begins Monday, June 7, and runs through Saturday, August 7. Guests can participate online or at the library.
An outdoor finale party is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28. Details are yet to be announced. Visit the Sterling Heights Public Library online
for event updates, registration information, and more.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.