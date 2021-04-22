Sterling Heights receives Tree City USA award, honors Arbor Day

Department of Public Works Director Michael Moore joined Mayor Taylor and city council members this week in planting an Autumn Blaze Maple tree adjacent to the city's library in celebration of Arbor Day. Supplied

Sterling Heights recently earned a Tree City USA Award from the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service, for the 36 th consecutive time.

The program recognizes communities with a proven record of commitment to effective community forestry. The standards, established to ensure that qualifying communities maintain tree management programs, include existence of a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a city forestry program and observance of Arbor Day at the end of April.





Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor says his city understand the importance of sustainability. “The Tree City USA Award says that Sterling Heights is a community that cares about its environment and understands the importance of sustainability,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.“The award is also indicative of the kind of quality of life we have promoted and offered for the past 36 years here in Sterling Heights.”

The Department of Public Works (DPW) maintains the city’s forestry program while the city’s tree preservation ordinance requires developers to preserve a large percentage of trees or replace those lost due to construction.

Beautification Commission and DPW Director Michael Moore joined Mayor Taylor and city council members this week in planting an Autumn Blaze Maple tree adjacent to the city's library in celebration of Arbor Day.

“I am extremely proud of this great honor that the city of Sterling Heights has continued to earn for over three decades,” Moore

said

.



“Trees and other plantings help preserve the health and well-being of our residents, protect property values and contribute to Sterling Heights’ exceptional quality of life.”