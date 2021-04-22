Sterling Heights receives Tree City USA award, honors Arbor Day

Region
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Southwest Michigan
Upper Peninsula
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Flintside - Flint
Model D - Detroit
Rapid Growth - Grand Rapids
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
City Dive
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Ethnic Markets
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
City Dive
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Ethnic Markets
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Contact
Subscribe
Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights receives Tree City USA award, honors Arbor Day
Kate Roff
|
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Share
Department of Public Works Director Michael Moore joined Mayor Taylor and city council members this week in planting an Autumn Blaze Maple tree adjacent to the city's library in celebration of Arbor Day.
Supplied
Sterling Heights recently earned a Tree City USA Award from the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service, for the 36
th
consecutive time.
The program recognizes communities with a proven record of commitment to effective community forestry. The standards, established to ensure that qualifying communities maintain tree management programs, include existence of a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a city forestry program and observance of Arbor Day at the end of April.
“The Tree City USA Award says that Sterling Heights is a community that cares about its environment and understands the importance of sustainability,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.
“The award is also indicative of the kind of quality of life we have promoted and offered for the past 36 years here in Sterling Heights.”
Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor says his city understand the importance of sustainability.
The Department of Public Works (DPW) maintains the city’s forestry program while the city’s tree preservation ordinance requires developers to preserve a large percentage of trees or replace those lost due to construction.
Beautification Commission and DPW Director Michael Moore joined Mayor Taylor and city council members this week in planting an Autumn Blaze Maple tree adjacent to the city's library in celebration of Arbor Day.
“I am extremely proud of this great honor that the city of Sterling Heights has continued to earn for over three decades,” Moore
said
.
“Trees and other plantings help preserve the health and well-being of our residents, protect property values and contribute to Sterling Heights’ exceptional quality of life.”
Share
Read more articles by
Kate Roff
.
Kate Roff is a freelance writer, project editor, and journalism educator, currently based out of Detroit. Contact her at katewritesfreelance@gmail.com
Related Tags
Environment
,
Macomb County
,
Macomb Parks & Trails
,
Metromode Partner City
,
Parks
,
Placemaking
,
Quality Of Life
Recommended Content
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine. Fair?
Signup for
Email Alerts
×
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine. Fair?
Cancel
Across Our Network
So what happens now for the homeless? Continuum of Care seeks community-wide and long-term solutions
Source: Southwest Michigan's Second Wave
What does Black History Month mean to you, and what are your hopes for Fort Wayne’s future?
Source: Input Fort Wayne
Great Lakes Bay Region works to create an inclusive business community
Source: Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Midland expands shared transportation options as part of accessibility improvement strategy
Source: Midland
Sponsored By
Regions
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Southwest Michigan
Upper Peninsula
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Newsletter Signup
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online magazine. Fair?
Signup for
Email Alerts
About Metromode
Contact Us
Have a tip for us?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.