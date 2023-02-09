First of several Industry 4.0 workshops coming to Velocity in Sterling Heights

What’s happening:
On Thursday, Feb. 16, a new series of Industry 4.0 workshops for area manufacturers will kick off at Velocity in Sterling Heights. The series is presented in partnership between Velocity
and the Macomb County Department of Planning and Economic Development’s Macomb Next
initiative.
What it is:
Industry 4.0 is another term for the “fourth industrial revolution,” the theory of how 21st century technology is drastically changing the way we make things. Industry 4.0 describes how manufacturing is utilizing technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and analytics, and AI and machine learning to better manufacture and distribute products.
What’s planned:
There will be five such workshops scheduled throughout 2023, featuring keynote speakers and panel discussions from the industry’s top experts. Workshops will cover the “nine pillars of Industry 4.0” – Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), Advanced Robotics and Automation, Advanced Simulation, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things, Virtual and Augmented Reality, and System Integration – and how area manufacturers can implement interconnectivity, automation, and real-time data in their own businesses.
Why it’s important:
“Industry 4.0 is more than an industry buzzword. It’s transforming our businesses and the way we live, work and play,” says MCPED Director Vicky Rowinski. “In my role, I am able to see this transformation happening in real time as I tour through some of the most innovative and state-of-the-art facilities in Macomb County. These workshops will help manufacturers in the County keep pace.”
Up first:
The first workshop, which covers cloud computing and the Internet of Things, is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Velocity in Sterling Heights. Keynote speaker George Singos, Industry 4.0 business leader advisor for the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, will be joined by panelists Heidi Devroy, Prosper Tech; John Babi, L&L Products; and Mike Rumel, Fisher Dynamics.
The event is free and open to the public, and will feature a light breakfast and time for networking. Registration is requested online
.
What they’re saying:
“Velocity is really excited to partner with the Macomb County Planning and Economic Development team on this important event series for our business community,” says April Boyle, senior advisor for entrepreneurship and innovation at Velocity. “Bringing together the best content, connections, and easy-to-implement tools and resources to help our business thrive and grow is our goal.”
