Small biz incubator Velocity to celebrate renovations, new programs with community open house

What’s happening:
Velocity, the business incubator, accelerator, and coworking space in Sterling Heights, is in the mood to celebrate — and with good cause. Following a complete renovation of their facilities and the development of new and advanced programs for area entrepreneurs, Velocity will officially relaunch with a community open house
on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.
What it is: Velocity
first opened in 2011, repurposing a Ford Motor Company child care center as a hub for innovation and growth for Macomb County businesses and entrepreneurs in the manufacturing, technology, and defense industry sectors. The recent reinvention of the space includes facility renovations, new equipment, and spaces designed to grow business and talent at every stage of development. New programs for startups and growing businesses promise educational and networking opportunities for Macomb County entrepreneurs.
Why it’s important:
“We are a one-stop-shop – the center of gravity for entrepreneurship and innovation,” says April Boyle, Senior Advisor for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Velocity. “Not only are we an incubator and accelerator, but we also offer world-class office, meeting, and co-working space. Combine that with our wrap-around assistance and support services, and we can offer everything a business needs to start and thrive.”
What’s planned:
An open house for the new-look Velocity is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, though it’s requested that guests register online, which is available here
. Staff and stakeholders will host presentations throughout the facility, where self-guided and guided tours will allow guests the opportunity to check out the space and see what’s new. Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor will be on hand, with a presentation planned at 5:30 p.m. Networking opportunities abound with food and beverages provided by Chickpea Kitchen, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Rock & Roll Prep School of Shelby Township will be performing live. Activities and giveaways are also planned.
What they’re saying:
“We are very eager to share with the community the exciting things that are happening at Velocity,” says Mayor Taylor. “We are taking bold steps forward to change the entrepreneurial landscape throughout Macomb County and are happy to support the new management, programs, and resources being offered here.”
Velocity is located at 6633 18 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights.
