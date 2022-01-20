National wine retailer donates $20K to this local arts organization

What’s happening:
A local nonprofit arts organization is celebrating a rather large gift from a relatively new neighbor. When Total Wine & More first opened their new store in Sterling Heights in November 2021, the Bethesda, Maryland-based retailer said that they wanted to demonstrate a commitment to their new community by donating a portion of their grand opening’s weekend sales to an already well-established member of the community. It’s now being announced that the Anton Art Center in Mt. Clemens is the recipient of that gift.
The result:
According to the Anton Art Center, Total Wine & More has followed through on that commitment, donating $20,383.21 to the Mt. Clemens-based nonprofit. A check presentation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28, at the Total Wine & More store in Sterling Heights.
Why it’s important:
Located in downtown Mt. Clemens, the Anton Art Center
has been promoting the arts in Macomb County since 1969. Phil Gilchrist, executive director of the Anton Art Center, says that the gift will be used to support off-site outreach programming, including “make-and-take” art activities for children and families at area events, and on-site exhibit programming.
What they’re saying:
"We are very thankful to Total Wine & More for their significant contribution to support our programming efforts this year,” says Gilchrist. “I admire their commitment to supporting organizations in the communities they work in, and look forward to our continued relationship."
Who’s behind it:
Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Total Wine & More is a family-owned chain of stores featuring wine, beer, and spirits, and a walk-in humidor for cigars. With more than 200 stores nationwide, the Sterling Heights location
is their fourth to open in Michigan. The new store filled a vacant Toys “R” Us near Lakeside Mall.
The first of many:
“Prior to each new store grand opening, Total Wine & More selects an outstanding, local non-profit organization to be the first of what will be many charitable partners associated with the store,” says Edward Cooper, Vice President, Public Affairs & Community Relations, Total Wine & More. “The Anton Art Center’s commitment to enriching and inspiring people of all ages through the arts resonates strongly with the owners of Total Wine & More and it’s team members in Sterling Heights. The Arts Center was a natural choice for us and we greatly appreciate their partnership.”
Coming up:
On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Anton Art Center will celebrate the opening of their latest exhibition, “Flora & Fauna,” which features the artwork of five Macomb County-based artist groups.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.