Michigan-based ride-hailing app launches in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties

Although Uber and Lyft are now ubiquitous, the app-based vehicle-for-hire services were once brand new companies, vying for the attention of would-be customers.



Now a Dearborn-based startup is ready to start competing with the major players of the rideshare market.



Meet Zoom Ride, a rideshare app that promises a safer, more satisfactory ride, for driver and passenger alike. The company pledges a more lucrative gig for drivers, as well.



"We have developed the most comprehensive ride-share app and service in the industry. We did it with input and assistance from current rideshare drivers and riders to deliver the ultimate ride experience," says co-founder and chairman Bilal Hashwi.



"For example, via the Zoom Ride app, female passengers now have the capability directly in the palm of their hands to request female drivers. Users will also find comfort in knowing that they may contact a company representative through our 24/7 call center, which provides live operator assistance for both the passenger and the driver.



"Also, loved ones will be able to track a passenger’s travels from beginning to end for added safety and security."



Zoom Ride is currently offering ride-hailing services in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties.



More than 700 drivers have signed up for the app, with approximately 350 screened and approved through background checks, according to the company.



Zoom Ride boasts that drivers can earn up to 50 to 70 percent more by driving for the company.



"Within a 24-hour period, Zoom Ride drivers have the option to choose either to pay Zoom Ride a percent of their earnings – ideal for part-time drivers – or a daily driving fee and keep everything else they earn minus insurance cost, perfect for full time drivers," Hashwi says.



Bilal Hashwi co-founded Zoom Ride with CEO Basel AlYasin. Each spent their careers in the automotive and technology industries, respectively. The company headquarters and call center is located in Dearborn.



