'A major moment': Demolition work begins at Phoenix Center in downtown Pontiac

What’s happening:
A symbol of outdated urban renewal practices will soon meet its fate in downtown Pontiac, where the oft-maligned Phoenix Center will soon be razed to the ground. Soft demolition has already begun within the former parking garage-events center and structural demolition will begin this May, paving the way for a restoration of downtown Pontiac’s traditional downtown streetscape.
What it is:
“The Phoenix Center has long been a Pontiac icon. As a lifelong resident of Pontiac, I have fond memories of attending concerts and community events here with family and friends,” says Oakland County Commissioner Angela Powell. “This building was originally designed as a part of downtown Pontiac’s revitalization in the 1980s. It is only fitting the end of its story marks the beginning of a new chapter of our city’s transformation.”
Why it’s coming down:
The massive building fell into disrepair over the years while it failed to deliver on its promise of a revitalized downtown Pontiac. Built atop Pontiac’s traditional street grid and cutting off much of south downtown from the rest of the district, the Phoenix Center came to be viewed as an example of the failed urban renewal strategies of the mid- to late 20th century. Following its demolition, Pontiac will reconstruct and realign Orchard Lake Road/Auburn Avenue and reopen and reconnect the long-dormant Saginaw Street to the rest of downtown.
Why it’s important:
“This is a major moment in the history of our community. The demolition of the long-derelict parking garage is the first step in the rebirth of our downtown,” says Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel. “The removal of this aged structure will reunify Saginaw Street, which is Pontiac’s main street, after its obstruction for more than 40 years, and will allow Oakland County to move at least 700 employees into a new county facility in our downtown.
“It clears the way for the construction of a new, modern parking garage to address the central business district’s parking needs, and the creation of new green space at ground level to host concerts and other public events. Today will be known for generations as the day that Pontiac stood up and began to reclaim its rightful place as the heart of Oakland County.”
