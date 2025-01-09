Application window opens for planting beds at new community garden in Sterling Heights

What’s happening:
With a groundbreaking now in its past and a grand opening date planned in early May, the City of Sterling Heights has now opened the application window for the new Community Garden at James C. Nelson Park. More than 100 garden beds are available in its inaugural season, with eligibility requirements being open to only Sterling Heights residents for 2025.
What’s planned:
The Community Garden at Nelson Park will feature 123 garden beds available from May 2 through Nov. 1, 2025, consisting of a mix of 113 inground and raised beds, five children’s planting beds, and five wheelchair-accessible planting beds. Annual license fees range from $30 to $120, granting access to the community garden, basic gardening items and tools, soil and compost, water sources, composting stations and waste disposal bins, and planned educational workshops.
But wait, there’s more:
The Community Garden development at Nelson Park will be complemented by several new amenities in addition to the gardening area itself. Those include the planting of micro-forests, public art installations, and greenspaces. The development will also feature improvements appealing to more than the gardening community, with Sterling Heights building a new public plaza and butterfly conservatory on site.
Why it’s important:
“The enhancements to James C. Nelson Park will further our mission to create an inclusive and welcoming space where all residents can enjoy activities that promote both physical and mental well-being,” Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois said at the time of the groundbreaking this past September. “Gardening offers an opportunity for everyone to connect with nature, reduce stress, and stay active. We are excited to provide educational workshops and programs that will foster community connection and offer hands-on learning, ensuring this park is a place for everyone.”
How to apply:
Visit Sterling Heights Parks & Recreation online
to learn more about the new Community Garden at Nelson Park, the application process for garden beds, and more.
James C. Nelson Park is located at 2775 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights
.
