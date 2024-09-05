Sterling Heights business incubator and accelerator hosts small biz pitch contest. Here's who won

What’s happening:
Macomb County’s first-ever small business pitch contest was held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Velocity in Sterling Heights. The inaugural Best of the Zest Food Pitch Competition awarded more than $30,000 in grants and technical assistance to a total of nine packaged food and beverage producers based in Macomb County.
What it is:
The Best of the Zest Food Pitch Competition hosted finalists as they made pitched their businesses to a panel of judges, a la Shark Tank. Each contestant had five minutes to convince judges why they were the “Best of the Zest” for a chance at a share of the more than $30,000 in grants and small business support services offered by program partners.
Who’s behind it:
The contest was launched by Macomb County Planning and Economic Development (MCPED) and hosted at Velocity. Winning contestants selected from a bevy of small business and technical support services offered by contest partners, a group that included Macomb Community College, MSU Center for Regional Food Systems, MSU Product Center, Pure Michigan Business Connect, Taste the Local Difference, and Velocity.
Who won:
The winning small businesses shared in more than $30,000 in grants and business support services. They include Belledines BBQ Sauce and Seasonings
; Clementine’s Pastries
; For Heaven’s Cakes
; Grandma Luckey's Dressing & Marinade
; Keto Katz Bakery
; Pronko Enterprises, LLC, for Maria's House Made Salsa
; Radical Plants, LLC
; Teta Foods
; and Thai Feast
.
What they’re saying:
“This was a great contest between a variety of phenomenal new businesses that are really working to establish and grow their footprint in Macomb County,” says MCPED Director Vicky Rowinski. “It was exciting to learn more about their future plans, and Macomb County and our partners are ready to provide support in helping them achieve their goals.”
Velocity is located at 6633 18 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights
.
