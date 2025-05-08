City unveils latest in lifelong learning opportunities with the Sterling Heights Mobile Library

What’s happening:
The Sterling Heights Public Library has unveiled its latest community engagement effort, a proactive outreach initiative that harnesses the power of learning and takes it to the streets. Unveiled earlier this May, the Sterling Heights Mobile Library is scheduled to make its first public appearance later in June.
What it is:
The Mobile Library is a six-wheeled all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with a container fixed to its flatbed rear, designed to provide the community with new ways to engage with library services. The container will typically carry items like free bookmarks, buttons, and other library outreach materials, while the Friends of the Sterling Heights Public Library nonprofit will outfit the Mobile Library with free paperback books from its Used, but Sterling Bookstore.
What it does:
The Sterling Heights Public Library
considers its new Mobile Library as a means for bringing its mission directly to the residents themselves, bolstering an already strong slate of community outreach initiatives and programs organized by the library and the Friends of the Sterling Heights Public Library nonprofit organization. That includes everything from a maker space to free bicycle rentals, and plenty more.
Where to find it:
The first major public appearance by the Mobile Library is scheduled to take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 16, at the Summer Reading Program Kickoff Party at the library itself. The Mobile Library can be expected to make monthly appearances at the Dodge Park Farmers Market this summer, while additional plans include for regular visits to local schools, parks, events, and more.
Why it’s important:
“The Mobile Library allows us to reach residents in new and engaging ways,” says Sterling Heights Library Director Tammy Turgeon. “It’s an extension of our mission to provide lifelong learning and enrichment opportunities for everyone in Sterling Heights.”
