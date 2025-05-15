Community Garden opens at Nelson Park with improvements 'as engaging as they are practical'

What’s happening:
City officials and project stakeholders gathered at James C. Nelson Park in Sterling Heights earlier this month, joining together for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the newly opened Community Garden. The garden offers more than 115 garden beds and a host of additional amenities spread across 32,000 sq. ft. of Nelson Park.
What it is:
The Sterling Heights Community Garden offers seasonal rentals of inground and raised garden beds to residents of Sterling Heights and neighboring Warren, including children’s and wheelchair-accessible planting beds. The project also included the construction of a Butterfly Conservatory, bee apiary, microforest, seating, and more.
Why it’s important:
“These enhancements reflect our long-term commitment to building a more sustainable Sterling Heights,” says Mayor Michael C. Taylor. “By expanding green space, supporting pollinators, and encouraging residents to grow their own food, we’re creating an environment that not only benefits our community today, but also protects and strengthens it for future generations.”
What’s to sprout:
The new community area was built to accommodate future programming and events. That could include gardening workshops, school field trips, and more.
“The improvements at Nelson Park are designed to be as engaging as they are practical,” says Kyle Langlois, director of Parks and Recreation. “From hands-on gardening programs to youth education and quiet moments in nature, these new amenities will serve residents of all ages and abilities. It’s about building a park that grows with our community and offers something meaningful for everyone.”
The Community Garden at Nelson Park
is located at 2775 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights.
