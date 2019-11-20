EVENT: ‘Tis the season for Dearborn retail!

Join Metromode for Open City Dearborn - Shop Local, a panel discussion featuring local retail entrepreneurs - on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 5:30-7:30 pm at The Annex, located at the Arab American National Museum.

This event will focus on the retail sector in Dearborn and we’ll be asking local business owners why they chose Dearborn to start their retail business, as well as how they handle and promote their business during the holiday season to attract customers. Audiences will learn more about what makes the retail sector in Dearborn special and will also serve as a learning opportunity for aspiring/current entrepreneurs to discover what are some of the key things that make a retail business successful.

This is the third and final event in a 3-part Open City Dearborn series, presented by Build Institute, in partnership with Metromode Media and the East and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities. The series aims to shine a spotlight on Dearborn's unique community of entrepreneurs and, the influx of new businesses looking to set up shop in the area.

The panel will feature:

- Mariam Mroueh, Business Coach, ACCESS

- Mike Kirk, AIA, LEED APPrincipal, Neumann/Smith Architecture

- Ida Gonzales, founder, and owner, I Say It With Cafe

Light fare will be provided; and, all guests will take home a bag of swag from our event partners and participants.

ABOUT THE EVENT

What: Open City Dearborn: Shop Local

When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

Time: 5:30-7:30pm