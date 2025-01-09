Groups from Birmingham, Livonia, and Royal Oak win grants to preserve, exhibit local history

What’s happening:
A total of 23 small- and mid-sized history organizations throughout the state of Michigan have been selected for the third annual Michigan History Alliance Grant Program, the third annual grant competition from the Historical Society of Michigan. More than $50,000 has been awarded to this year’s cohort, an amount that doubles the $25,000 awarded in each of the program’s first two years.
Where it’s going:
While winning organizations can be found throughout the state, several grantees are found in metro Detroit. It’s a list that includes the Friends of the Birmingham Museum in Birmingham; the Flat Rock Historical Society in Flat Rock; the Livonia Historical Society in Livonia; and the French-Canadian Heritage Society of Michigan in Royal Oak.
Why it’s important:
“Preserving and interpreting history begins at the local level,” says HSM executive director and CEO Larry Wagenaar. “Michigan’s smaller local history organizations do great work, and we want to provide funding where it is most beneficial. We designed the grant application to be accessible to someone with little grant-writing experience. While these grants are relatively modest, they have a significant impact for our member organizations.”
What’s planned:
The grants are available at a maximum of $2,500, with the 23 winning organizations emerging from a group of 79 applications.
In Birmingham
, the Friends of the Birmingham Museum will update last year’s “The Underground Railroad in Oakland County” exhibit with newly found information.
In Flat Rock
, the Flat Rock Historical Society will purchase a new computer, scanner, and storage materials to preserve and digitally scan a near-complete collection of The Huron Valley Sentinel. The newspaper was founded in Flat Rock in 1919 and published into the 1940s.
In Livonia
, the Livonia Historical Society will update their nearly two decade-old “The Livonia Township Experience” exhibit in time for Livonia’s 75th anniversary later in 2025.
In Royal Oak
, the French-Canadian Heritage Society of Michigan will secure storage space and purchase archival materials in an effort to preserve and make their large collection of books and documents available to researchers.
How it’s grown:
The HSM was able to double its grant pool this year thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation. The initial $25,000 available for the grant program comes from the HSM and its annual endowment.
What they’re saying:
“We’re thrilled that we are able to award twice as many grants in 2025 and provide assistance to so many history organizations around the state,” says Becky Kurtz, the Society’s director of development and member services. “The Historical Society of Michigan is itself a medium-sized nonprofit, and the grant funds come from our annual endowment draw, not our operating budget. The Consumers Energy Foundation has allowed us to double the impact for our member organizations.”
