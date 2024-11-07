Sterling Heights to celebrate Veterans Day with unveiling of new memorial

What’s happening:
A new memorial will be added to the Veterans Memorial Garden in Sterling Heights this Veterans Day. An unveiling ceremony for the city’s first Gulf War Memorial is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, in the courtyard between City Hall and the Police Department.
What it is:
The Gulf War Memorial will be added to the city’s Veterans Memorial Garden to honor those who served in the Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, and War in Iraq. The memorial will feature 21st century technology embedded into the structure itself, with QR codes offering information about each conflict.
What to expect:
The ceremony is open to the public, and veterans and their family members are especially encouraged to attend. Mayor Michael C. Taylor will offer remarks alongside a 21-gun salute by the Sterling Heights Police Honor Guard. 41-A District Court Judge Stephen Sierawski will emcee the event, which also features complimentary coffee and donuts from Scooter’s Coffee. Veterans can also receive a free medium drink on Veterans Day at the Scooters location on Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
Why it’s important:
“We gather each Veterans Day to honor those who have selflessly defended our country’s freedom,” says Mayor Michael C. Taylor. “This year, we’re proud to unveil the new Gulf War Memorial, an addition that further recognizes the sacrifices made by our veterans in recent conflicts. Sterling Heights remains committed to ensuring our veterans are remembered and appreciated, and this monument serves as a testament to our gratitude.”
