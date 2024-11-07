Kresge Artist Fellowships to offer $50K awards to literary and visual artists in metro Detroit

What’s happening:
Detroit area artists have another reason to apply for the next round of Kresge Artist Fellowships – or 10,000 extra reasons, to be exact. As the application window nears its opening this December, The Kresge Foundation and Kresge Arts in Detroit have announced that the 2025 round of fellowships will award $50,000 to each winning artist, up from $40,000 last year and $25,000 the year before.
What it is:
Now in its 16th year, the Kresge Artist Fellowships have awarded $9 million to 380 metro Detroit artists since the program’s launch in 2008. The cash prizes come with no strings attached, allowing artists to use the money as they see fit.
Why it’s important:
“Artists reflect our shared experiences and aspirations while providing the imagination and creativity we need — collectively — to ensure our culture evolves toward justice,” says Christina deRoos, director of Kresge Arts in Detroit. “Consistently investing in the vision, self-determination, and unique power of artists contributes to a thriving community. Thriving communities recognize and respect the opportunity and imperative to ensure robust opportunities for everyone.”
What to expect:
A total of fifteen $50,000 fellowships will be available to artists in all stages of their careers, which also includes one year of career support and a film produced by Kresge Arts in Detroit. This year’s fellowships are reserved for artists in the literary and visual arts; eligible artists must live in Macomb, Oakland, or Wayne county. Early-career artists that meet those requirements may also apply for one of 10 Gilda Awards, which are awarded at $5,000 each.
How to apply:
The application window for the fellowships opens on Monday, Dec. 2, and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2025. It's recommended to artists that they familiarize themselves with the application process prior to the application window opening. Artists who have applied in previous years are encouraged to apply again, as a new panel of judges will consider the applications for the upcoming cohort of fellowships.
Visit Kresge Arts in Detroit online to learn more about fellowship guidelines, application requirements, and more
.
