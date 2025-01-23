Macomb County nonprofits have chance to join debut ‘nonprofit accelerator’ program

What’s happening:
The application window has opened for Macomb County nonprofits to join the inaugural cohort of the Advancing Macomb Nonprofit Accelerator. Up to 10 nonprofits either serving or based in Macomb County will be accepted into the program, which includes a four-month leadership and operational development program.
What it is:
The Advancing Macomb Nonprofit Accelerator is intended for small and mid-size nonprofits looking to build capacity and community, and all the while learning how to better bolster their organization’s impact. Session topics include conversations on grant-seeking and fund development, board development and engagement, and more.
Who’s involved:
The community development nonprofit Advancing Macomb leads the initiative in partnership with regional and statewide organizations. Those organizations include Co.act Detroit, Culture Source, Michigan Community Resources, Michigan Nonprofit Association, Nonprofit Enterprise at Work, Nonprofit Network, and Velocity. Advancing Macomb program manager Meghan Rutigliano is tasked with helping to lead the initiative.
“Meghan’s impressive background, including her work with Burning Man Project, LION Publishing, Outlier Media and Planet Detroit, will be an incredible asset to the program and our community here in Macomb County,” says Phil Gilchrist, executive director of Advancing Macomb.
Key dates:
The four-month leadership and operational development program will launch on Monday, March 10, and run through June, meeting both online and in-person two to three times each month.
The deadline to apply is Saturday, Feb. 15. Details are available via the Advancing Macomb website
.
What they’re saying:
“Advancing Macomb is proud to lead this innovative program, which underscores our commitment to fostering thriving communities through nonprofit collaboration and support,” says Gilchrist.
