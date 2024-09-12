Pickleball courts (and lots more) coming to this Ferndale neighborhood park

What’s happening:
The next round of improvements slated for Ferndale’s Martin Road Park is underway, this following the opening of a new splash pad at the park in the late summer of 2022. The park will remain open during construction.
What’s planned:
Several new amenities and upgrades are planned for Martin Road Park, with city officials hoping that construction will be completed later this fall. Those improvements are highlighted by the installation of four new pickleball courts, the racket-based sport that often takes over community tennis courts due to its overwhelming popularity. Additional upgrades include the installation of a full basketball court, pavilion, shade structure, and drinking fountains. Also planned are ADA-accessible benches, tables, pathways, and parking spaces.
How they’re doing it:
Ferndale assembled a network of sources to help pay for the upgrades, including grants and funding from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Oakland County, The MI Enhancement Grant, American in Bloom, and ARPA.
Bigger, yet:
Looking further into the park’s future, Ferndale is working toward realizing its Martin Road Recreation Facility Project
. That project would build a new recreation facility on the site, the fate of which will be decided by Ferndale voters this November. More information about that ballot proposal is available via the city website
.
But that’s not all:
Work on upgrades to the city’s Wilson Park began this past May and is expected to be completed by the end of summer. Like Martin Park Road, the focus on Wilson Park has been added amenities and improved accessibility features.
"Wilson Park's transformation is more than just a project; it's a promise to our community,” says LaReina Wheeler, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We're creating a space where everyone can come together, play, and connect. This project isn't just about asphalt and concrete; it's about building a stronger, more vibrant community."
