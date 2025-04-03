Michigan Small Business Persons of the Year award goes to Sterling Heights machine shop owners

What’s happening:
The owners of a Sterling Heights CNC precision machine shop have been named the 2025 Michigan Small Business Persons of the Year, the U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced. A National Small Business Person of the Year will be named later this spring during National Small Business Week activities in Washington, D.C.
Photo and graphic courtesy of SBA.
Who won:
Winning the 2025 Michigan Small Business Persons of the Year is Shelley and Greg McArthur, owners of NTL Industries Inc. in Sterling Heights. The married couple founded the company in 2017, offering CNC milling, CNC turning, plasma cutting, fabrication, and assembly to a list of sectors that include aerospace, defense, motorsports manufacturing, and more.
Bona fides:
NTL Industries Inc. has garnered its share of headlines over the years. Certified as a Woman-Owned Small Business by the SBA, the company was named a SmartZone Best Small Business at the annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala in 2021 and won an Industry 4.0 technology implementation grant from Macomb County in 2023.
What’s next:
National Small Business Week is scheduled for May 4 through May 10, with a national small business award ceremony scheduled for Monday, May 5, in Washington D.C. The National Small Business Person of the Year will be named at the ceremony, as the McArthurs vie for the top prize against the winners from other states and territories.
What they’re saying:
“For more than 60 years, National Small Business Week has honored the risk takers, innovators and job creators who are the backbone of the American economy,” says SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “I congratulate the more than 50 state and territory winners on their recognition and look forward to this week of education and appreciation for entrepreneurship – as we highlight the small business owners who fuel prosperity, growth, and opportunity in communities across our country.”
NTL Industries Inc. is located at 6592 Arrow Dr. in Sterling Heights
