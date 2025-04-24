Mixed-use developments in Ferndale and Southfield vary in size and scope but both win state support

What’s happening:
A pair of mixed-use developments will soon rise in the Oakland County cities of Ferndale and Southfield, recently bolstered by financing support approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) and Governor Whitmer. The projects vary greatly in size and scope, but represent a total of 649 new residential units and more than 44,000 sq. ft. of commercial space between the two communities.
In Southfield:
Located on a massive vacant lot in the Southfield City Centre will be Middlepointe
, a walkable, high-density community to be built from the ground up. The campus will feature three multi-story, mixed-use buildings, a single-story retail structure, and a parking deck built within a grid of pedestrian-friendly streets, two pocket parks, and a pedestrian greenway.
By the numbers:
The Middlepointe development will create 577 new residential units and 42,665 sq. ft. of retail and commercial space. Developers expect the project to create more than 100 full-time jobs and bring a total capital investment of $209,552,970, earning the MSF stamp of approval for a $131,822,436 Transformational Brownfield Plan (TBP) incentive package.
Why it’s important:
“This is more than a redevelopment — it’s a rebirth,” says Southfield Mayor Dr. Ken Siver. “The Middlepointe project will bring much-needed residential density, economic activity, and walkability to our City Centre. It’s a transformative investment in our future and a shining example of how public-private partnerships can reshape communities in profound and productive ways.”
City of Ferndale“The Vester Flats mixed-use project will provide new workforce housing that is much needed throughout the State of Michigan," says Walters Group CEO Matt Walters.
…and in Ferndale:
A small parking lot located behind Ferndale staple The Fly Trap will soon make way for Vester Flats
, a four-story mixed-use development with 72 residential units and 1,585 sq. ft. of commercial space. The MSF approved a Michigan Community Revitalization Program direct loan of $3,950,000 for the mixed-income housing project that will also add public art and streetscape improvements to the sidewalk and adjacent alleyway.
