Sterling Heights parks and recreation director named president-elect of this statewide organization

It’s another feather in the cap for Sterling Heights city officials as Kyle Langlois, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation department, has been appointed president-elect of the Michigan Recreation and Park Association
(mParks). This comes a few short weeks after the Michigan Municipal League gave council member Barbara Ziarko their Jim Sinclair Exceptional Service Award, one of the organization’s highest honors.
Kyle Langlois in 2021. (File photo: Joe Powers Insitu Photography)
Kyle Langlois is the Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Director and is responsible for shepherding many of the amenities added throughout their years-long Recreating Recreation initiative. It’s a list that includes the ice rink, skate park, splash pad, farmers market, amphitheater, and more.
“Sterling Heights is proud of Kyle’s appointment as president-elect of mParks," says Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. "His dedication to our community has transformed our parks, and we have seen firsthand the positive impact parks and recreation have on the quality of life for our residents. Sterling Heights is fortunate to have some of the best in the field, and his work with mParks will ensure that communities across the state benefit from the same level of excellence, improving access to top-quality parks and recreation services.”
The mParks organization is the statewide professional organization for the parks and recreation community, advocating for parks and recreation initiatives throughout Michigan and offering professional development opportunities for its members. Langlois will serve a two-year term as president-elect before serving as mParks president from 2026 through 2028. He’ll also now serve on its board of directors.
“I am honored to have been elected to serve as president-elect of mParks,” says Langlois. “Parks and recreation are essential to our community’s well-being, and I look forward to working with mParks and state leaders to continue supporting and growing these resources for Michigan residents.”
