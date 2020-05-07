Main Street Oakland County launches 'Mom and Pop Business Relief' crowdfunding campaign

In a time when 1 in 7 Michigan small businesses don't think they'll survive the pandemic, Main Street Oakland County has launched a crowdfunding campaign for patrons of the county's small, downtown businesses to help them survive.

The 'Mom and Pop Business Relief' program, powered by Patronicity, guarantees each participating downtown a match of up to $4,000 — communities can raise as much as they wish. Each of Oakland County's 25 designated Main Street communities is eligible to participate. As of May 7, eight communities had launched campaigns including Hazel Park, Berkley, South Lyon, Ortonville, Madison Heights, Leonard, and Pontiac. Collectively, the communities have raised $11,286, with Ortonville and Hazel Park in the lead.

Downtowns are required to raise at least $4,000 to get the match. The funding will be made to the local unit of government or downtown authority to distribute as they deem necessary among local businesses.

Eligible costs include things like rent, supplies, marketing, and payroll. Businesses must have fewer than 30 employees and be independently owned and operated to receive funding.

You can donate to support your favorite Oakland County downtown here.

Another small business grant program through the

Michigan Economic Development Corporation

has doled out $1.15 million to 797 Oakland County businesses, $800,000 to 123 Macomb County businesses, and $1.6 million to 316 Wayne County small businesses. Oakland County

matched